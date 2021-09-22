Far Cry 6 Ray Tracing Exclusive to PC Version

Ubisoft today confirmed that ray tracing in Far Cry 6 won’t be supported on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

If you want to experience ray tracing when playing on Far Cry 6, you’ll need to play on PC. While both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are capable of delivering ray traced visuals, developer Ubisoft Toronto has opted to focus the power of the consoles elsewhere.

In a statement to Techradar, Ubisoft confirmed that their focus for the current-gen consoles is to target 4K and achieve a stable 60fps. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will feature better textures, more detail, and longer draw distances compared to the last-gen platforms. The non-existence of ray tracing on consoles first came up as part of a wccftech interview with Ubisoft 3D Team Lead Programmer Stephanie Brenham where she confirmed that feature plus AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution would be PC exclusive.

Ray tracing is technology that simulates reflections, lighting, and shadows in real-time. While it has been available on PC for years, it wasn’t till the introduction of the latest consoles that consoles have been able to pull it off. It’s an expensive technology that often requires hits to a game’s performance. For example, the ray tracing mode in Deathloop on PS5 drops the frame rate to 30fps. There is a notable exception, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which features a Performance RT mode that includes some ray tracing and manages to run at 60fps. Even without ray tracing though, Far Cry 6 looks like it will be a beautiful game based on what we’ve been able to experience.

Far Cry 6 launches October 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.