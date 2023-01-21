Fashion Police Squad Receives Console Release Date

If you were watching Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online last week, then you may have seen what was easily a contender for one of the event’s most surprising and best runs, that being danejerus’ Any% run of Fashion Police Squad. It had practically everything you could want from a run at AGDQ: Great commentary with a sweet sense of humor, impressive gameplay tricks both in and out of bounds, an appearance by a member of the dev team, and one particularly special moment after the second boss that you have to see for yourself. And of course, there’s the game at the center of all, with Fashion Police Squad being the type of delightfully quirky and fast-paced indie title that just seems perfectly suited for speedrunning. It was the type of run that would likely make a lot of folks want to run out and buy the game afterwards, but what if you don’t have the best gaming PC? Well, thankfully, it has now been announced that Fashion Police Squad will be coming to consoles very soon, as seen via the trailer below.

First released in August of last year, Fashion Police Squad is an FPS (get it?) set in the city of Trendopolis where you’re tasked with solving crimes against fashion. Socks with sandals, drab suits, baggy trousers…all crimes that can solved thanks to help of a variety of fashion-themed weapons, ranging from sewing machine guns to footwear-fixing gnome grenades and a belt that can whip clothing into place and double as a grappling hook. Whether speedrunning or going at your own pace, Fashion Police Squad should still be just as fun on consoles, so make sure to check it out when it arrives for Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms on February 2.