Fast Food Update Now Live For Have a Nice Death

With Have a Nice Death, Magic Design Studios have crafted a world where the reaping of souls and office work live side by side, creating what is a unique setting but also a bureaucratic nightmare for Death, who’s currently trying to take back his business. This also leads to some other hazards around the office as well, such as when the deadly inhabitants of the Toxic Food-Processing Department leak out into the office’s cafeteria, as seen in the animated trailer below promoting the launch of the Fast Food Update for the game. The update is now live for all players, and adds a bunch of scrumptious yet deadly delights.

The aforementioned Toxic Food-Processing Department is obviously the biggest addition, being the first new world added to the game since it first entered Early Access earlier this year. With this new department comes new fast food-based enemies, two new mini-bosses (AKA Thanagers), and a new Sorrow to face as the boss in the form of Waldo, the killer automaton and mascot for the Underworld’s killer fast food chain, Waldo Burger. Thankfully, the Fast Food Update also comes with fifty new spells and weapons for Death to use on Waldo and friends, along with new additions like weapon recycling, post-boss path choices after completing special challenges, and new difficulty settings to unlock after beating the game in its current form. Have a Nice Death is available on PC right now in Early Access, and the new update makes it a perfect time to check it out if you haven’t already.