Fast & Furious Crossroads to be Delisted Next Month

Back in August 2020, Slightly Mad Studios released the latest attempt at adapting the ever-popular Fast & Furious movie franchise into a video game, which once again produced mixed results with our own review calling it “yet another uninspired licensed game.”

Now, an update on the game’s official website has revealed that Fast & Furious Crossroads and its DLC will be delisted from digital storefronts on April 28 at 7 PM PT. Owners of the game and its DLC will still be able to redownload it after this date, and the multiplayer servers will continue to remain online for the time being, but it’s tough to view this news in a positive light when the game hasn’t even been available for purchase for a full two years.

Interested players should act quickly as Fast & Furious Crossroads is available (for now) on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.