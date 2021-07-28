Fatal Frame Creeps onto Consoles and PC This October

While the Wii U had a surprising amount of great game releases, the console itself failed to catch on. One of the last Wii U exclusives is finally going to lose that exclusive status.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was previously announced as getting a new release this October, but we weren’t sure of the date. Now Koei Tecmo revealed gamers will be able to play just in time for Halloween. The game is coming on October 28 as a digital download. If you pre-order a copy or buy it in the first two weeks then you’ll get an exclusive Ryza costume (yes, as in from Atelier Ryza).

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black water includes a digital artbook and six costumes. You’ll be able to pick the game up across a wide variety of platforms – PC (Steam), PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.