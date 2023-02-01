February Lineup for PlayStation Plus Revealed, PS+ Collection Going Away in May

After starting the year off strong with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Axiom Verge 2, Sony is looking to keep the momentum for PlayStation Plus going with a bonus fourth monthly game in addition to the usual three.

Starting on February 7, PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier can check out the latest horror movie series to receive the asymmetrical multiplayer treatment, Evil Dead: The Game, and the skateboarding platformer OlliOlli World, both of which just came out last year. In addition, Mafia: Definitive Edition and the Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light will also be available, with the base game of Destiny 2 continuing to be free for all players. These games can be added to your library through March 6.

As part of this month’s lineup reveal, Sony also shared that the PlayStation Plus Collection, a PS5 exclusive set of twenty PS4 games that PS+ subscribers have had access to since the new console launched back in November 2020, will no longer be offered after May 9. PS5 owners can still add any of those games in the collection to their library until that date, and players can still play any of those games beyond May 9 as long as they are a PlayStation Plus member. The collection offers some fan-favorite titles, including Batman: Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, 2018’s God of War, Resident Evil 7 and more, so be sure to take advantage of these free games while you still can.

