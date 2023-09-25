FFXIV Patch 6.5: Growing Light Arrives Next Week

Warriors of Light should prepare themselves for new Final Fantasy XIV content arriving next week. In a live Letter from the Producer during the recent Tokyo Game Show, Director Naoki Yoshida has unveiled details for what to expect in Patch 6.5. A brand new trailer offers players a look at upcoming adventures that set the tone for the latest story content. Growing Light sets the stage for Dawntrail and will not only introduce new scenario quests, but also brings a plethora of new content to enjoy. Along with the new main scenario, a new dungeon awaits in the Lunar Subterrane.

New dungeon and story also usually means a new Trial, as players will test their mettle in The Abyssal Fracture — including its Extreme difficulty. Players looking for higher-end content will have the opportunity to face off in a new Unreal trial against Thordan in the Singularity Reactor. This patch also includes a new Alliance Raid that will continue our budding friendship with The Twelve. We’ll also see various job adjustments and Duty Support expansion to include the last Stormblood dungeons so that now everything from ARR to Endwalker can be done with NPC support.

The PVP Series 5 will also begin with this new patch, introducing a new tier of rewards that can be acquired through malmstone ranking. Crystalline Conflict will see additional PVP overhauls with minimap and UI updates. Players can take a break from their hardcore grinding with new Island Sanctuary updates that include new ranks, visions, gathering areas, craftable items and so much more. The crafting scene will be expanded as well with the introduction of a new Custom Delivery Client: Margrat. Fans of glamour will be very excited to know that the ability to store optional items in the armoire (finally, I’m drowning in glams) will also be part of this patch, along with new fashion accessories, emotes and more. While there are a ton of important patch details that we’ve outlined here, interested players can check out all the information with detailed screenshots on the FFXIV site.

As always, the Letter from the Producer broadcast also shares some details about upcoming patches. Director Yoshida also shared further content to expect in Patches 6.51 and 6.55. Some notable information includes a new Variant Dungeon (along with its Criterion), a new Crystalline Conflict arena, new story, new Hildibrand relic quests, new Tool Enhancement quests and new Tribal Alliances quests as well.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5: Growing Light will arrive on October 3. Take a peek at new content with the patch trailer below: