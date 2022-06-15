FIFA 22 Heads to EA Play Next Week

Last month, Sony offered the latest edition of EA’s soccer simulator as one of the free titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

While a new batch of games has been made available for PS5 and PS4 owners this month, EA is now offering a longer term alternative for fans who want to check out the newest FIFA. On June 23, FIFA 22 will be joining the EA Play List across all platforms, and will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as well.

For more on FIFA 22, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.