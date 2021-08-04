FIFA 22 Pro Clubs Focus on Accessibility and Player Growth

EA has released a new Deep Dive for FIFA 22 that focuses on the Pro Clubs mode in the upcoming game. Due to release on October 1, FIFA 22 looks to be getting a complete overhaul for most of the game. The team wants you to jump in with friends as easy as possible as a new Drop-In feature has been added to the mode. It is difficult to get ten people in a lobby at once, so FIFA 22 will allow players to drop into a game by choosing the Play Style they desire and either squad up with four friends or previous teammates to go in and out of matches. The Play Style will determine what position you will play in the match. Lobby hosts can choose to fill the roster to make sure players come in for a full squad game.

The ability to drop in and out of matches will allow players to level up quicker. Player growth in Pro Clubs will be the driving force of the mode. Players will earn XP in all matches outside of practice that will max out at level 25. Gameplay actions performed during a match will determine the amount of XP after each. Players can view individual heat maps that help notify where and how the XP was acquired throughout the match.

Perks are the other major aspect to player growth in the Pro Clubs. Earning XP is one thing, but assigning a perk will help define the player. You start off with one of three starter Perks and grow from there. Additional Perk slots will be open as you progress to level 9 and 19. This will allow up to 26 Perks to choose from. Much like other EA titles, FIFA 22 will be implementing Archetypes as players can equip up to three once reaching the end of the skill trees. You can read what the specific Perks are and more here on the Pitch Notes.