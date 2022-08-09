FIFA 23 Reveals VOLTA, Pro Clubs in new Pitch Notes

EA has released a new Deep Dive video showcasing Pro Clubs along with a new Pitch Notes that details the mode along with improvements to VOLTA for FIFA 23. Launching on September 23 for both generation of consoles, Stadia and PC, the game is also confirmed to be cross play between the separate generations of the game. The PC version will be based on the current generation, so cross play will work with Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X. This has to do with HyperMotion2 as this will not be on the previous generation consoles. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will offer cross play between those two platforms.

Drop-ins for Pro Club will be more streamlined to allow for quicker play sessions and more progression. Playing with friends will also allow for shared progression of your club in the mode. This counts for both Pro Club and VOLTA whether it be the authentic experience or the VOLTA Arcades. A Season Progress option will be a live service implementation for FIFA 23 to keep things going for you and your friends. When your friends are offline, progression can still be obtained with Virtual Pro, which will be a virtual representation of the player. This can be used in the new Skill Games which offers 66 different games to earn player XP growth. You can read the full Pitch Notes for the modes here and watch the deep dive video below.