Fight for the Last of Humanity in Back 4 Blood’s Campaign

Turtle Rock Studios and WB Games today dropped a brand new campaign trailer for Back 4 Blood.

The trailer provides insight into the campaign and high stakes for the world. You play as the Cleaners, one of the few remaining beacons of hope for humanity in its fight against the Devil Worm infected zombies. With the fate of humanity hanging on by a threat, it’ll take the Cleaners working together to inspire mankind and reclaim what was theirs.

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter that has players taking down hordes of the undead in-between story beats. The game features a large array of weapons, characters and customization options, all great things to have when trying to take down the Ridden. You can play the game solo or with up to three friends. Back 4 Blood supports cross-play across all platforms.

Back 4 Blood launches October 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoqqVaBDC5w