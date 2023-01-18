Fighting Farmers Bundle Hits Humble Bundle

The first-ever Fighting Farmers bundle is available and surprisingly, it isn’t devoted to everyone’s favorite fighting farmer Brock Lesnar – but instead to a lot of action and farming hybrid games. This is a multi-tier bundle where you can $10 and get Serin Fate, Kitaria Fables, Forager, and Stranded Sails – Explorers of the Cursed Islands. Spending $4 and going to $14 gets you Re: Legend, Spirit of the Island, and Len’s Island alongside the other games.

Those wanting a Diablo-like fighting system within a farming game will enjoy Len’s Island, while Spirit of the Island goes for more of a life simulation alongside some mystery-solving. Re:Legend has the fastest and most diverse combat of the top mix while Serin Fate is a blend of farming and wave-based combat.