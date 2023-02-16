Final Bungie Vidoc Sets the Stage for the End in Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie today dropped a new vidoc covering just about everything players can expect in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Darkness’ long awaited arrival is finally at hand. After years of teasing, Bungie is finally set to deliver the final, all-out war it has been teasing since Destiny’s 2014 launch. Of course, we’ll still need to wait a little more than a week to play Destiny 2: Lightfall, but today’s new vidoc provides plenty of info to get players up to speed with everything they need to know about the upcoming expansion.

The vidoc covers a wide variety of topics, including the city of Neomuna, Strand, and new weapons and gear. What is new is the brand new look at the campaign, which includes a preview of the massive battle over Earth, the introduction of Neomuna’s Cloud Striders, and a look at Calus’ Disciple outfit. There’s also plenty of shots of The Witness doing some otherworldly things. It also provided a first look at the season accompanying the expansion, Season of the Defiance. While Destiny 2: Lightfall’s story follows the events unfolding on Neomuna, Season of the Defiance will focus on the war on Earth.

Destiny 2: Lightfall launches February 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.