Final Deep Dive Video for F1 22 Released

Codemasters has released its third and final deep dive video for the upcoming F1 22. The game launches on July 1, and the first videos focused on physics and the implementation of VR, the latest video focuses on the audio portion of the game. Audio Director Brad Porter details the overhaul of the intricacies of the car audio that matches up with the new cars. The in-game engineer that comes over communications is also changing for the first time, and the video details what lead to this. F1 22 will also include audio simulation options for a more detailed in-car experience. You can check out the full video below.