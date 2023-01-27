Final DLC Different Future Now Available For Stranger of Paradise

The chaos finally comes to an end as the third and final piece of DLC content is now available for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Different Future becomes accessible once the player has completed the Wanderer of the Rift content. This new content will feature the addition of three new jobs: Musketeer, Gambler and Hunter. The new story content will include a new Lufenian character along with the overdue appearance of a moogle. Long time Final Fantasy fans will also recognize the Palamecian Emperor as this chapter’s final boss and the formidable Omega Weapon. Additional features have been added to the blacksmith such as Fabrication that allows for the duplication of weapons. Different Futures is available in the season pass which is also included with the digital deluxe addition, which also includes Trials of the Dragon King and Wanderer of the Rift that include Bahamut and Gilgamesh, respectively.