Final Dying 2 Know Episode Delivers Dying Light 2 Stay Human Launch Trailer

Techland today dropped the launch trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human and provided more details about the game’s co-op and presentation.

The final episode of Dying 2 Know premiered today, giving players a final look at Dying Light 2 Stay Human ahead of launch. This included details on the game’s four-player co-op, the last-gen console versions, and the final launch trailer.

As previously announced, Dying Light 2 Stay Human features four-player co-op. Friends can team up, earn progress, and collect new weapons while playing together. When it comes to story moments, allies can help the host make choices by voting. However, the ultimate decision lies with the host. Dying Light 2 Stay Human won’t support cross-play or cross-gen co-op at launch.

The episode also briefly showcased gameplay captured from the PS4, Xbox One X, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions. We’re still waiting to hear about max resolutions, framerates, and other features, but the footage does at least provide a first glimpse of the game running on consoles.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches February 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch (Cloud Version).