Final Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying 2 Know Episode Set for Mid-January

Techland today dropped the date for the final Dying 2 Know episode before the launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Dying 2 Know kicked off May 27, 2021 with the promise of showcasing new gameplay and dropping new info about the game. Hosted by Jonah Scott, the voice of protagonist Aiden Caldwell, and Leah, viewers got to learn more about the game’s story, systems, mechanics, and characters throughout the year. Now, on January 13, the final Dying 2 Know drops as we quickly barrel towards the game’s full launch.

The sixth and final episode takes place January 13 at Noon PT on Twitch. During this time, producers will present brand new gameplay and release additional info about the title. No word yet on what we might see and learn, but it should provide additional insight ahead of players hopping into the final product.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches February 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).