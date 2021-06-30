Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Bundle Pre-Order Now Available on Steam

A discounted pre-order bundle for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster appeared on the Steam Store today. The Pixel Remasters for Final Fantasy I through VI are available for a limited time discounted price of $74.82, which is a 22 percent markdown. This bundle includes all six games, two wallpapers per game and a special soundtrack featuring three tracks from each game. Final Fantasy I, II and III will be available on July 28, 10:00 am Pacific time. Final Fantasy IV, V and VI have no release date beyond “coming soon.” The full bundle will be available upon the release of Final Fantasy VI. Purchased individually, Final Fantasy and Final Fantasy II are $11.99 each and Final Fantasy III, IV, V and VI are $17.99 each, making that total cost $95.94.