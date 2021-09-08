Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Brings The Classic Adventure Back to Life Today

For a little while now, Square Enix has been revisiting each of the first six Final Fantasy games, updating them for modern fans. “Pixel Remastered” versions of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II and Final Fantasy III have already been available for awhile, and today fans can enjoy a new version of Final Fantasy IV as well.

Like its predecessors, the Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster sports newly updated pixel graphics meant to look as good as possible on modern machines. It also features re-arranged music, improved gameplay for modern controllers and new quality of life updates such as new auto-battle options and the ability to save anywhere at anytime. This isn’t the last of the “pixel remasters” either; according to the official website, Square Enix is still planning to give the same treatment to Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI. So, hang in there Final Fantasy fans, the best may yet be on the way.

The Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster is available now on PC via Steam, Android and iOS devices. Check out our review to see if it’s worth grabbing right away.