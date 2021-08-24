Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster Release Date Announced

After keeping the information close to their chest following the release of the 8-bit trio of Final Fantasy games, Square Enix has finally revealed the release date for Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster. The first of the 16-bit Final Fantasy games will be available on Steam and mobile platforms on September 8. This reimagining will feature completely redone pixel graphics, a remixed soundtrack, a modernized UI, auto-battle options, a bestiary and music player. In addition to all that, the biggest quality of life improvement is the ability to save the game anywhere. Opinions about the graphic direction for these remakes have been divisive among the fandom, and while we are reserving judgment until we see Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster in action based on the quality of the remixed soundtrack from the other Pixel Remasters this is something we are eagerly waiting to hear. Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II and Final Fantasy III are currently available and more details and our thoughts on those remakes can be found in our linked reviews.