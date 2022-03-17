Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster OST Now Available On iTunes and Spotify

The first six Final Fantasy games were recently released for Steam and mobile platforms after receiving a Pixel Remaster treatment. The redone retro style graphics were made focal point in advertising these games but the real highlight is the remixed soundtrack. Today the soundtrack for each game has been added to Spotify allows fans to stream at their convenience and iTunes for people who still enjoy purchasing music. On iTunes most song can be purchased individually though it’s much cheaper to purchase the whole album, unless you just want a couple songs. The pricing for each OST album is Final Fantasy $12.99, Final Fantasy II $12.99, Final Fantasy III $15.99, Final Fantasy IV $15.99, Final Fantasy V $15.99 and Final Fantasy VI $17.99.