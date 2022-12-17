Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Arrive On Console This Spring

Rumors of Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters getting a console release were running wild after the ESRB rating them for PlayStation 4 and Switch came to the light last week. These rumors have been now been confirmed by Square Enix as the first six Final Fantasy games will be released on those consoles next Spring with a tentative release date set for May 31. The games will be available digitally individually or as a bundle. They will also be released as a limited physical edition bundle on the same day with a Standard Edition for $74.99 and an Anniversary Edition for $259.99. The Standard Edition includes a physical copy of the games. The Anniversary Edition includes a physical copy of the games, an Anniversary Edition Goods Box, a bonus lenticular sleeve for the game package, 2-disc vinyl record set featuring the newly arranged game music, an artbook and eight stylized pixel art character figures. Pre-orders may be placed from Square Enix.