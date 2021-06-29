Final Fantasy V and VI Leaving Steam In Anticipation of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Fans who have interest in playing Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI on Steam need to act quickly, as these two titles are scheduled to leave at the end of next month. On each page’s respective Steam Store this message has been posted: “This game will no longer be available for purchase after July 27, 2021. Instead, please purchase the pixelated remaster version of “FINAL FANTASY V/VI,” coming soon.” There is still no release date or window for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, which is the first six Final Fantasy games sold separately as individual purchases, but the removal of these versions in less than a month suggests more sooner than later.

The current versions of these games on Steam include the additional content from the later Game Boy Advance ports but also feature the new character sprites from the mobile versions, which generally have not been well received by fans. Complaints about the character sprites aside, these are still two incredible games that remain fun. There are very few details available about the upcoming Pixel Remasters, but IGN published a few images earlier today so interested parties can begin to form their opinions about the visual direction of the remasters. The 16-bit titles look pretty similar to their original release, though not exactly the same, and the 8-bit games received a more drastic overhaul.