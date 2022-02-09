Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Release Date Announced

After being given the vague release date of sometime in February, and the sixth and final game in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series finally has a release date. Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will be launching on Steam, Android and iOS platforms on February 23. Final Fantasy VI has a price tag of $17.99 but is on sale for 20 percent off for $14.39 on Steam through March 10. Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will feature the classic game with redrawn pixel art that maintains the essence of the original 1994 graphics, remixed soundtrack and some quality of life improvements such as auto battle.