Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Announced for PS5, Second Part of Remake Trilogy

Square Enix today announced the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake project will officially span three games. Square Enix confirmed the news today alongside the announcement of the second part, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The Remake series Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura further confirmed that development of the third title is already underway and progressing well. By the time the trilogy is complete, players will have a full understanding off the three titles; Remake, Rebirth, and the mysterious third game.

Square Enix released a short trailer showcasing Cloud and Aerith discussing her death in the original timeline. Following the events of Remake, it’s difficult to guess where the story is heading. It also showcased Zack Fair, foreshadowing his growing importance in this new timeline.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches winter 2023 exclusively on PS5.