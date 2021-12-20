Final Fantasy VII To Receive PS5 Upgrade for PS Plus Version

Final Fantasy VII was offered as a free PlayStation Plus game a few months ago. However, this only included the PlayStation 4 version of the game, while at the same time a free upgrade to a PS5 version was released along with an expansion. Starting this Wednesday, those that downloaded the free version will now get the free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version. This version offers a performance mode that runs at a higher frame rate. The expansion called Episode Intermission, will also be available for 25% off for those looking to expand their experience with the remake of Final Fantasy VII. You can check out our review here.