Final Fantasy X-3 Has a Plot, Might Happen After Final Fantasy VII Remake

Key figures at Square Enix have confirmed that there Final Fantasy X-3 might still happen.

Final Fantasy X is special in many ways. It’s the first Final Fantasy game to release on the PS2, fully embrace 3D, and use voice acting. It’s also the last Final Fantasy project that series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi was involved with before moving on to form Mistwalker Studios. What most shocked the world, however, was the fact that Final Fantasy X was the first entry in the series to get a sequel, Final Fantasy X-2. Hints towards a X-3 have existed for a while now, and the game may one day finally materialize.

In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu (translated by Gematsu), Final Fantasy X character designer Tetsuya Nomura, event director Motomu Toriyama, and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima all discussed the possibility of a X-3. Nomura confirmed that Nojima has written out the story/scenario.

“Nojima has more or less written an outline of what a Final Fantasy X-3 would look like if it existed,” Nomura said. “[The audio drama] Final Fantasy X: Will and [novel sequel] Final Fantasy X-2.5 were written based on this. It’s dormant now, but the concept itself exists.”

Adding to that, Toriyama said the possibility of X-3 happening isn’t 0. However, development would have to wait until the completion of the ambitious Final Fantasy VII Remake project. The second part is currently in development.

Final Fantasy X remains one of the most consistently popular entries in the series. The game continues to rate highly among fans, as does its core cast, particularly Auron, Yuna, Tidus, Rikku, and Lulu. Revisiting the world of Spira seems like a no-brainer, especially as new developers join Square Enix’s development staff cite X as their first Final Fantasy.

“I had the opportunity to work with people who got into the games industry after playing Final Fantasy VII, but now that phase is shifting and I’m working with people who got into the industry after playing Final Fantasy X,” added Nojima.

The latest entry in the Final Fantasy franchise, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, is available now on PS5.