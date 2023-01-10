Final Fantasy XI Online January Updates Now Available

The January version update for Final Fantasy XI brings a variety of new content today for players to enjoy. This update brings the latest chapter of The Voracious Resurgence storyline and updates to Ambuscade where players can challenge classic monsters to battle. From January 11 at 12:00 a.m. (PST) to January 31 at 6:59 a.m, players can also participate in the New Year Early Boost Campaign.

This new update also sees the return of the Login Campaign. Participating players can receive points and exchange them for in-game items, like a special Knit Cap. The Login Campaign runs from January 10 to February 9.