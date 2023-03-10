Final Fantasy XI Online March Update Now Live

New content graces the long-running MMO, Final Fantasy XI Online, this month. The update brings the final chapter of The Voracious Resurgence saga and a March Login Campaign. To begin the main story quest, players must speak with the moogle in front of the Mog House in their home nation. The March 2023 Login Campaign runs from Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, April 9. Players can receive points and exchange them for in-game items. Ambuscade has also undergone additional updates, like damage adjustments and new foes. With these new updates, the corresponding Records of Eminence objectives have also been changed. Final Fantasy XI Online has been around since 2002, but it’s a solid story-line still available for play on PC.