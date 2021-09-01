Final Fantasy XIII Headlines September’s Xbox Game Pass Titles

Xbox today revealed what titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC during the month of September.

September 2021 brings a variety of games across different genres to the subscription service. Leading the pack is the controversial Final Fantasy XIII, Square Enix’s thirteenth mainline entry in their long-running franchise. It’s been almost two years since Microsoft and Square Enix announced that the game would arrive on Xbox Game Pass. It’s two sequels, Final Fantasy XIII-2 and Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII remain missing from the service. This month’s offerings also include a handful of narrative driven games, a top-down shooter, and a wacky co-op title that allows you and friends to be pretend surgeons.

You can nab the following titles with your subscription starting tomorrow, September 2:

September 2: Craftopia (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, PC)

September 2: Final Fantasy XIII (Console, PC)

September 2: Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, PC)

September 2: Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

September 7: Crown Trick (Console, PC)

September 9: Breathedge (Cloud, Console, PC)

September 9: Nuclear Throne (Console, PC)

September 9: The Artful Escape (Console, PC)

While these games are joining the Xbox Game Pass library, several other titles are leaving starting September 13 with Red Dead Online. After that, the rest of the following will leave on September 15: