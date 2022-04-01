Final Fantasy XIV 6.1 Patch Dated and Detailed, Garo Event Returning

While Endwalker may be the conclusion to the story told all the way back from 1.0, that doesn’t mean that Square Enix is stopping anytime soon, especially considering Final Fantasy remains one of the most popular MMORPGs on the market right now. Well now we have even more details regarding the first major patch since Endwalker’s release (maybe with the exception of the raid tier).

During their seventh live letter, Yoshi-P and friends showed off and detailed the upcoming 6.1 patch. For starters, it has been confirmed the update will be made available starting April 12. As for the highly anticipated ultimate, which has been delayed considerably, that will be out two weeks later. This comes with a bevy of new and improved aspects, including the long awaited return of the Garo PVP event some may have missed:

Start of a brand new Main Story Quest New Dungeon

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria Extreme Trial

Myths of the Realm: Aglaia 24-Player Alliance Raid

Empyreum (Ishgard) Residential area is available through their new lotto system

Unreal trials return with Ultima’s Bane

Adventurer Plates (Beta) which are basically Call of Duty Calling Cards

Crystalline Conflict new PVP mode with all new reward system Garo event returns with new gear for Shadowbringers and Endwalker jobs

A Realm Reborn reworked Praetorium and Castrum reworked Duty Support (Trust) available through ARR Dungeons

Omega: Beyond the Rift Questline

More New Game+ Chapters

Dreamfitting (Try on Online Store gear)

New Mounts, Minions, and Emotes

Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate (6.11)

Arkasodara Tribe Quests (6.15)

Data Center Travel (Patch 6.18)

It’s going to be fascinating watching where we go next considering we’re now back to a standard adventurer. What are you most excited for? Dragonsong’s Reprise is definitely up there for us.