Final Fantasy XIV 6.2 is One of the Biggest Patches Yet

Since its release in December, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has seen its trickle of content. 6.05 came out with Savage, 6.1 was Crystalline Conflict and the Aglaia alliance raid, and the next patch cycle looks massive in comparison. In the latest Live Letter from the Producer, Naoki Yoshida and party showed off even more of what we can expect from the next update.

No doubt the biggest feature of 6.2 is Island Sanctuary. This has been long anticipated for the game, adding even more casual content for players to participate in. You’re able to gather materials with specific tools, plant crops, take care of animals, landscape terrain, build facilities, sell handicrafts, have upwards of 40 minions roaming about, earn various rewards (minions, hair styles, mounts and so forth), and just explore your own massive island. It should breathe some life into the game that have done almost everything, allowing everyone to have their own beautiful island to create.

Outside of Island Sanctuary, there’s various other additions and adjustments that will have players, including myself, incredibly excited:

New main story quests

Abyssos Pandemonium raid tier (Savage a week later) Savage Book requirements reduced from 6 to 4 books for head, hands and feet

New Trial (will be part of the MSQ, which is a departure from the norm)

Unreal Trial changes from Ultima’s Bane to Containment Bay S1T7 (Sephirot)

Post A Realm Reborn and Heavensward dungeons added to Duty Support Snowcloak, Keeper of the Lake, Sohml Al, The Aery, The Vault Steps of Faith has been removed and now is an instanced duty

Rival Wings (Hidden Gorge) returns

Crystalline Conflict Series 2 begins with Season 3 Rank demotion has been added to Crystal and Diamond (go down tiers) Achievements and Portraits from lesser tiers will be earn (retroactive) This means if you place in Gold, you will get the rewards for Silver and Bronze too

Critical Hit and Direct Hit adjustments made to buffs and skills that are guaranteed What this means is skills like Chain Stratagem and Battle Litany will increase the damage from Warrior’s Inner Release and most of Samurai’s burst, for example

Glamour Dresser storage has doubled in size (400 to 800)

New crafted gear and tomestone gear

New gathering materials

Adventure Portraits coming out of beta

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues

New Housing Items

Dynamic Resolution added

While all of this will be out in a little over a week, 6.25 will also have various new big additions:

Variant Dungeons

Criterion Dungeons (similar to Variant but have two difficulties: Normal and Savage)

New Tribal Quest (Omnicron)

Relic Quest first step (Manderville Relics)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures continues

There will also be smaller updates to other aspects such as jobs, but there’s no denying this upcoming patch series is immense. We personally are most excited for the Glamour Dresser expansion along with the brand new raid tier. Both mesh together, too, considering the new raid gear looks like relic gear. Island Sanctuary will also hopefully extend the game’s already colossal replayability. Who doesn’t want Stardew Valley in your Final Fantasy?

Final Fantasy XIV: Buried Memory will be available August 23.