Final Fantasy XIV Adds Oceania Data Center

Announced last year, the Oceania data center is now live for Final Fantasy XIV players. This has been long desired for Oceanic players as most have had to decide either the Japanese or North American data centers which resulted in some rather sizable pings. The new Materia data center features five servers to choose from, all named after the Heavensward trial bosses: Bismark, Ravana, Sephirot, Sophia, and Zurvan.

For those wishing to move to the new data center, you will be offered a free transfer, double EXP up to level 80, and Gold and Silver Chocobo feathers to be exchanged for gear or mounts. In addition, new characters created on the data center that reach level 30 will obtain 15 days free of play time along with 1,000,000 gil. A pretty nice incentive.

Along with this update, small adjustments have been made to a number of jobs, most of which are simply potency increases where they need it. For example, Ninja, Dancer, Black Mage, Samurai, Dragoon and Paladin have received some much sought after improvements, while Summoner and Machinist unfortunately have gotten very small improvements. Unfortunately, Square Enix has removed one of the best elements of Dragoon: the Dragon Eye tether. They did improve it where the skill now spans 30 yalms instead of 12, but the visual effect of being attached between the Dragoon and another member has been removed. In addition, Monk has been slightly buffed, which is absolutely bizarre considering it’s already sitting at top DPS.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is available right now for PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.