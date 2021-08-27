Final Fantasy XIV Celebrates 8 Years With New ‘The Rising’ Event

The massively popular MMORPG is celebrating its eighth year of existence (minus 1.0) with a brand new event. This is the standard The Rising event we’ve come to expect, with the rewards being a lot more niche in their use. You can earn the standard flashy Magicked Prism item, but also a unique Parasol accessory that shows off the iconic flaming moon icon we’ve come to associate with Final Fantasy XIV. As well, Square Enix has released a new video with Great British Bake Off star, Kim-Joy creating a Final Fantasy XIV themed cake, showcasing Moogles, Spriggans and Cactuars.

In addition to the event and cake by Kim-Joy, Square Enix is holding a big sale on most of their in-game items through their Final Fantasy XIV cash shop. This will allow you to get a ton of different emotes, mounts, costumes and much more for 30% off. This event will run until September 9 with it essentially rolling into the Final Fantasy XV collaboration event.

Final Fantasy XIV is available right now for PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The next major expansion, Endwalker, is expected to launch November 23.