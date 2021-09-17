Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Job Changes Detailed

During Final Fantasy XIV’s 66 Live Letter today, Yoshi-P and crew detailed various new adjustments that will be made to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. This includes the new skills you can expect and major reworks. This is the standard Live Letter we generally get before the expansion.

The stream is still being aired, so this article will be filled with all the details as they’re announced.

They plan on building upon Shadowbringer’s rework

Recast times of primary abilities will be adjusted to align with 60 and 120 second timers (Warrior rework incoming?)

20-minute trailer for the job actions was shown

Changes for the roles and jobs Tanks Using defensive enhancements at optimal times will grant greater benefits Adjustments will ensure combos are not broken by ranged attacks (Tomahawk away) Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel Paladin Requiescat will now be equally effective regardless of remaining MP A three-attack combo starting with Confiteor added Gap closer has been given 5 extra yalms Warrior Damage up effects can be triggered by AOE combos Onslaught and Upheaval will no longer drain Beast Guage New action to be added during Inner Release Dark Knight Salted Earth will now affect the area immediately around you and make a new action available Your simulacrum (double) will gain new actions you acquire Plunge getting a 5 yalm extension Gunbreaker Savage Claw and Wicked Talon will now swap in for Gnashing Fang on the hotbar, reducing the number of inputs Continuation can be used following Burst Strike Cartridges will be increased to 3 The gap closer has been increased to match the other tank jobs



Melee DPS Feint will now reduce magical damage (but will be less potent than its affect on physical damage) Adjustments will ensure combos are not broken by ranged attacks (Enpi away) Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel Dragoon AOE rotation has been expanded New action available upon successful execution of weaponskill combo rotation Blood of the Dragon will become a trait Spineshatter Dive will become two charges Lance Charge will be 60 seconds, and Battle Litany will be 120 seconds Monk Chakras will now be unlocked at a lower level When conditions are fulfilled, Perfect Balance will allow for execution of a Masterful Blitz. The Blitz charge depends on the weaponskills used Perfect Balance will have two stacks Shoulder Tackle will be replaced with another gap closer that can target a party member Samurai Effects of Jinpu and Shifu can now be applied by AOE combos New action in vein of Iaijutsu and Tsubame-gaeshi will be available Meikyo Shisui has two charges Ninja Actions linked to Raiton, Doton and Huton will be added New action added to apply Huton Shadow Fang will be removed Reaper Uses scythe to attack in tandem with their avatar, and can serve as the avatar’s vessel to unleash more powerful attacks Able to grant enhancement to party Unique and specialized actions give them an edge in specific situations Soul gauge charge to unleash different attacks Skews towards pure melee, but not to the level of Samurai



Physical Ranged DPS Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel Bard Each of 3 songs will make available to a new action that applies a party-wide enhancement New action will be available using Apex Arrow The Wanderer’s Minuet will be a 120s cooldown Machinist New mechanically themed action called Chain Saw New action for Automaton Queen Reassemble will have two charges Dancer Weaponskill effects such as Flourishing Cascade will now be shared across single-target and AOE skills New actions will be available upon using Technical Finish, Improvisation and Devilment Fewer button prompts Esprit will be guaranteed



Magical DPS Addle will now reduce physical damage (but will be less potent than its affect on magical damage) Black Mage Enochain will become a trait that is automatically applied while under the effect of Astral Fire and Umbral Ice Under certain conditions, swapping between Astral Fire and Umbral Ice will make new actions available Proc cooldown has been extended Fire II and Blizzard II are going to have an enhancement so your AOE rotation will change Another charge action has been added Red Mage New action will be added upon execution of Scorch Verflare, Verholy and Scorch will be changed to AOEs, can be used in the AOE rotation A defensive party-wide enhancement will be added Adjustment to black and white mana, where weaponskills will require less Increase white and black mana acquisition Displacement and Engagement potencies will be the same Summoner Another overhaul with significant changes to try and bring out the feeling of a traditional summoner Actions applying DoTs are removed Able to summon Ifrit, Garuda and Titan, not just egis Augments abilities with elemental primal properties after Bahamut phase Once you deplete all the elemental properties, you can summon Phoenix after that, refreshing the elemental phase A lot more mobile Looks like Ruin IV is proc’d with Energy Drain



Healers New actions that apply single-target buffs will be added to each healer Cast time for offensive spells will be reduced Limit break area of effect will be expanded to 50m White Mage Functionally and visually distinct restorative field action will be added Higher tier Holy that will contribute to the lilies Fluid Aura is no more Divine Benison will become a charge action Astrologian Diurnal Sect and Nocturnal Sect will be removed, basic healing actions will be adjusted to have Diurnal sect Neutral Sect will still give barrier actions Divination will be changed, seals used for enhancements applied to self Redraw won’t have stacks anymore Minor Arcana changes Another AOE spell that acts very similar to Earthly Star Scholar An action to increase your movement speed during combat Powerful enhancement given to a single party member Sage Barrier healer Able to attack enemies and heal designated party members simultaneously Draws upon unique resources for healing/enhancement and attack magic You can modify an action to covert it into a dot Accumulates a resource over time to execute instant-barriers Has a gap closer



Battle Adjustments