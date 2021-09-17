Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Job Changes Detailed

During Final Fantasy XIV’s 66 Live Letter today, Yoshi-P and crew detailed various new adjustments that will be made to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. This includes the new skills you can expect and major reworks. This is the standard Live Letter we generally get before the expansion.
- They plan on building upon Shadowbringer’s rework
- Recast times of primary abilities will be adjusted to align with 60 and 120 second timers (Warrior rework incoming?)
- 20-minute trailer for the job actions was shown
- Changes for the roles and jobs
- Tanks
- Using defensive enhancements at optimal times will grant greater benefits
- Adjustments will ensure combos are not broken by ranged attacks (Tomahawk away)
- Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel
- Paladin
- Requiescat will now be equally effective regardless of remaining MP
- A three-attack combo starting with Confiteor added
- Gap closer has been given 5 extra yalms
- Warrior
- Damage up effects can be triggered by AOE combos
- Onslaught and Upheaval will no longer drain Beast Guage
- New action to be added during Inner Release
- Dark Knight
- Salted Earth will now affect the area immediately around you and make a new action available
- Your simulacrum (double) will gain new actions you acquire
- Plunge getting a 5 yalm extension
- Gunbreaker
- Savage Claw and Wicked Talon will now swap in for Gnashing Fang on the hotbar, reducing the number of inputs
- Continuation can be used following Burst Strike
- Cartridges will be increased to 3
- The gap closer has been increased to match the other tank jobs
- Melee DPS
- Feint will now reduce magical damage (but will be less potent than its affect on physical damage)
- Adjustments will ensure combos are not broken by ranged attacks (Enpi away)
- Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel
- Dragoon
- AOE rotation has been expanded
- New action available upon successful execution of weaponskill combo rotation
- Blood of the Dragon will become a trait
- Spineshatter Dive will become two charges
- Lance Charge will be 60 seconds, and Battle Litany will be 120 seconds
- Monk
- Chakras will now be unlocked at a lower level
- When conditions are fulfilled, Perfect Balance will allow for execution of a Masterful Blitz. The Blitz charge depends on the weaponskills used
- Perfect Balance will have two stacks
- Shoulder Tackle will be replaced with another gap closer that can target a party member
- Samurai
- Effects of Jinpu and Shifu can now be applied by AOE combos
- New action in vein of Iaijutsu and Tsubame-gaeshi will be available
- Meikyo Shisui has two charges
- Ninja
- Actions linked to Raiton, Doton and Huton will be added
- New action added to apply Huton
- Shadow Fang will be removed
- Reaper
- Uses scythe to attack in tandem with their avatar, and can serve as the avatar’s vessel to unleash more powerful attacks
- Able to grant enhancement to party
- Unique and specialized actions give them an edge in specific situations
- Soul gauge charge to unleash different attacks
- Skews towards pure melee, but not to the level of Samurai
- Physical Ranged DPS
- Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel
- Bard
- Each of 3 songs will make available to a new action that applies a party-wide enhancement
- New action will be available using Apex Arrow
- The Wanderer’s Minuet will be a 120s cooldown
- Machinist
- New mechanically themed action called Chain Saw
- New action for Automaton Queen
- Reassemble will have two charges
- Dancer
- Weaponskill effects such as Flourishing Cascade will now be shared across single-target and AOE skills
- New actions will be available upon using Technical Finish, Improvisation and Devilment
- Fewer button prompts
- Esprit will be guaranteed
- Magical DPS
- Addle will now reduce physical damage (but will be less potent than its affect on magical damage)
- Black Mage
- Enochain will become a trait that is automatically applied while under the effect of Astral Fire and Umbral Ice
- Under certain conditions, swapping between Astral Fire and Umbral Ice will make new actions available
- Proc cooldown has been extended
- Fire II and Blizzard II are going to have an enhancement so your AOE rotation will change
- Another charge action has been added
- Red Mage
- New action will be added upon execution of Scorch
- Verflare, Verholy and Scorch will be changed to AOEs, can be used in the AOE rotation
- A defensive party-wide enhancement will be added
- Adjustment to black and white mana, where weaponskills will require less
- Increase white and black mana acquisition
- Displacement and Engagement potencies will be the same
- Summoner
- Another overhaul with significant changes to try and bring out the feeling of a traditional summoner
- Actions applying DoTs are removed
- Able to summon Ifrit, Garuda and Titan, not just egis
- Augments abilities with elemental primal properties after Bahamut phase
- Once you deplete all the elemental properties, you can summon Phoenix after that, refreshing the elemental phase
- A lot more mobile
- Looks like Ruin IV is proc’d with Energy Drain
- Healers
- New actions that apply single-target buffs will be added to each healer
- Cast time for offensive spells will be reduced
- Limit break area of effect will be expanded to 50m
- White Mage
- Functionally and visually distinct restorative field action will be added
- Higher tier Holy that will contribute to the lilies
- Fluid Aura is no more
- Divine Benison will become a charge action
- Astrologian
- Diurnal Sect and Nocturnal Sect will be removed, basic healing actions will be adjusted to have Diurnal sect
- Neutral Sect will still give barrier actions
- Divination will be changed, seals used for enhancements applied to self
- Redraw won’t have stacks anymore
- Minor Arcana changes
- Another AOE spell that acts very similar to Earthly Star
- Scholar
- An action to increase your movement speed during combat
- Powerful enhancement given to a single party member
- Sage
- Barrier healer
- Able to attack enemies and heal designated party members simultaneously
- Draws upon unique resources for healing/enhancement and attack magic
- You can modify an action to covert it into a dot
- Accumulates a resource over time to execute instant-barriers
- Has a gap closer
Battle Adjustments
- Adjustments to Raid Finder for Savage duties
- Parties will include one pure healer and one barrier healer
- Party Finder Updates
- Healer category will split between pure and barrier healer
- New option who have yet to receive weekly completion rewards
- Search results will no longer include parties you cannot join due to the “One Player per Job” requirement
- Duty reward adjustments
- Trials with weapon drops will now drop a weapon coffer in addition to the original weapon reward
- The fourth turn to high-end raids released through 3.x will no drop a weapon coffer
- High-end raids released through 4.x will now drop gear and accessories in the form of coffers
- Downscaling Values
- The difference in gear attributes from levels 50 to 80 will be reduced to around 1/5 of the current values
- Potency of meals, medicine and materia will be adjusted, as well
- EXP gains will be downscaled so only the dungeon boss will reward EXP
- There will be an “Enhanced Echo” during undersized parties to have difficulty balance in line with previous patches
- Conditional enhancements can be separate in the HUD layout such as proc-buffs
- Improved ground targeting functionality to avoid cursor from moving beyond ground targeting range
- Shows party member’s target; easier to discern which target your allies are attacking or reviving
- Health bars will be displayed even when incapacitated
- Unreal trials will be temporarily removed and will comeback in patch 6.1
- A ring will serve as a substitute for the Speed Belt in Eureka