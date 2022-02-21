Final Fantasy XIV Graphical Overhaul Announced

During the Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter on Friday, Yoshi-P talked about the next ten years for Final Fantasy XIV. The MMORPG has blown up over the last year thanks to more streamers and influencers playing. It has steadily been growing for many years, but it was this that pushed it over the edge to the point Square Enix had to stop sales of the game entirely to deal with congestion.

Naoki Yoshida has expressed his desired for the MMO to go for at least another decade, and has laid out a very vague road map for the next couple of years. The big news is that FFXIV will be getting its first major graphical overhaul sometime around the next expansion. The game has gradually been getting more visually impressive, but there are limitations to its engine that has stopped it from looking like a truly breathtaking title. The team showed off a few examples of what they will be doing, including better lighting, textures, shaders, shadows and foliage. They’re also able to put more geometry into the world, making it look more built. This should give the game some new life as it can look like a higher resolution PlayStation 2 game at times. They said it won’t be on the levels of something like Horizon: Forbidden West, but it’ll be a major improvement.

In addition, Square Enix has also laid the framework for Endwalker’s major updates moving forward, including the unfortunate (although understandable) news that the patch cycle will be increased from every 3.5 months to 4 months.

Patch 6.1 Series

New Main Scenario Questline (6.1-6.5)

“Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” (6.1-6.5)

“Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” Sidequest Series (6.1-6.5)

Myths of the Realm #1 Alliance Raid

Crystalline Conflict PVP Mode

Arkasodara Tribe Quests and Dailies

Dragonsong’s Reprise (New Ultimate)

Ultima’s Bane (Unreal)

Trust Support for A Realm Reborn (Patch 2.0) Main Scenario Dungeons

New Calling Card-Style UI (Name TBD)

New Hairstyles for Hrothgar

Empyreum (Ishgard Housing)

Custom Deliveries: Ameliance

Data Center Travel (6.18)

More Glamour Plates

New Trials and other assorted updates

Patch 6.2 Series

Trust Support for A Realm Reborn 2.X Main Scenario Dungeons

Trust Support for 2-3 Heavensward Main Scenario Dungeons

New Weapon Enhancements

New “Criterion” Dungeon with Variable Difficulty (for 1–4 Players)

“Island Sanctuary” Debuts

Pandæmonium, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more

Patch 6.3 Series

Trust system for Remaining Heavensward Main Scenario Dungeons

Deep Dungeon Series #3

Ultimate Duty #5

Island Sanctuary Updates

Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more

Patch 6.4 and Patch 6.5 Series

Trust system for Stormblood™ Main Scenario Dungeons

“Criterion” Dungeons #2 & #3

Additional Area for Island Sanctuary

Plus the Conclusion to Pandæmonium, Further Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, Other Trials, and more…

More Plans for Patches 6.4 and 6.5 are being made as we speak!

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is available right now for PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.