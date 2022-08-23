Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuary Now Available

Today marks a great day for Final Fantasy XIV as patch 6.2 is now available for the masses. Without doubt the most exciting part of this update is Island Sanctuary, more casually enjoyable content where you’re able to establish a giant island as your own and build upon it, among other things. It has been something we’ve been anticipating for a long time now, but it’s finally upon us. Unfortunately, the biggest barrier to entry will be that you need to complete Endwalker, which is a lot to ask for casual content.

Regardless, there’s also a slew of other content, such as the brand new Abyssos raid tier, fantastic new story content (which in our opinion is significantly better than the last major patch), Sephirot Unreal, an Extreme trial, beautiful gear, crafters/gatherers content, and so much more. One of the best improvements, though, is that the glamour chest now holds upwards of 800 items in it, doubling what we had before.

There’s even more to come in the coming months, such as Savage in a week, but until then, 6.2 Buried Memory is now available for those who own Final Fantasy XIV on PC, PS4 and PS5.