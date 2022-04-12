Final Fantasy XIV: Newfound Adventure 6.1 Update Now Available

It’s hard to believe that Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has been out for over four months now, with the only significant update coming in the form of the Savage Raids in early January. Well, the next step in the story is now available, with a slew of new updates and additions to the award winning MMORPG.

This includes of course the start of a brand new adventure after ten long years, a brand new PVP mode, Adventure Plates, the Minstrel’s Ballad Extreme, the first of three new Alliance Raids centering on The Twelve and so much more. There’s also the return of the GARO event, which everyone has been clamoring for.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker patch 6.1 is available right now for PC, PS5 and PS4 players.