Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1 Detailed, Out Mid-April

During the sixty-ninth Live Letter for Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix detailed the upcoming next patch that’s slated for “mid-April”. The patch, titled Newfound Adventure, will feature a slew of expected content, along with a couple of surprising additions.

New Main Story Quests

New Story-Related Dungeon

The Endsinger’s Aria Extreme Trial

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor sidequest

Final Role Quest for anyone who completed all five

Crystalline Conflict PVP mode with new rewards and systems The Feast will come to a close

Ishgard Residential District finally opens its doors for housing

Unreal Trials returns with Ultima’s Bane

Myths of the Realm #1 Alliance Raid

(Beast) Tribal Quests: Arkasodara

Undisclosed Job Adjustments

Adjustments to A Realm Reborn Duty Support (single player) for various dungeons and trials Cape Westwind now a solo instance Castrum Meridianum now a 4-player dungeon Praetorium will become three separate duties Gaius Battle: 4-player dungeon Ultima Weapon: 4-player trial Lahabrea: Solo quest Rewards to duty roulette will be adjusted

New Game+ Additions for Endwalker

The ability to view FFXIV Store items easier

Additional Glamour Plates and places you can apply them

New Hrothgar hairstyles

Quality of Life improvement that shows when you already own a mount, minion, etc.

After its release, we will see various other updates through the 6.1x patch schedule, including the long awaited and delayed Ultimate and Data Center Travel.

Dragonsong Reprise Ultimate (6.11)

Omega: Beyond the Rift Side-Quest (6.1x)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (6.15)

Ameliance Leveilleur Custom Deliveries (6.15)

Data Center Travel (6.18)

New Japanese server “Meteor” scheduled for July Shuffling up existing servers so there are 8 per data center



There has been a little bit of a draught for content in Endwalker since Savage hit two months ago, so this should spark a little bit more life into the community, especially from the hardcore side of things and newer players going through the game for the first time. Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.1 will be available sometime in mid-april, with 6.11 hitting (theoretically) two weeks later, along with 6.15 and 6.18 coming a little bit down the line.