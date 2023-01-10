Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 Arrives

To much anticipation, Warriors of Light everywhere can enjoy new content today with the release of Patch 6.3: “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble”. This new update introduces fresh challenges like new main scenario quests, new 8-player trials in Normal and Extreme modes and an all new 24-person alliance raid.

In addition to main-line content, there are a plethora of side dishes to enjoy like a new Ultimate Raid that sees an alternate time line of Omega testing, a new Unreal Trial brought to us by the Faux Commander, new side quest stories and updates to everyone’s favorite Island Sanctuary. This is still only the tip of the iceberg, as players can also take a look at general quality of life changes and adjustments in the full patch notes.

Get caught up with the patch trailer below: