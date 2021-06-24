Final Fantasy XIV Teams Up With Twitch for Black Fat Chocobo Mount Drop

Final Fantasy XIV is no stranger to collaborations with Amazon, as we’ve received various mounts in the past, but one in particular is returning.

The Fat Black Chocobo mount is back but instead on Twitch (which is owned by Amazon). This was originally part of a 2019 promotion that had Amazon purchases over $20 receive the loveable mount.

Instead of spending money on yourself, viewers of participating streamers will be eligible to receive the mount if they gift four subs (not anonymously), which equates to $20. This already has hit various large streamers such as ZeplaHQ, Mrhappy and mtqcapture who have seen a massive surge in subscriptions. Those who want the smaller reward for gifting one sub will be able to get the Deluxe Heavenscracker fireworks-esque item.

This gives us hope that the Original Fat Chocobo mount, which was apart of an Amazon deal back in 2016, or the Flying Cumulus in 2017. The latter is less likely considering Square Enix is selling a yellow version of that same cloud mount on their store for $12.