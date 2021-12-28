Final Fantasy XVI News Coming Spring 2022

Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida has confirmed when players will get their next look at the upcoming RPG.

It’s been a long wait for Final Fantasy XVI news. The reveal trailer at the PlayStation September 2020 showcase was tantalizing, showing a game that appeared farther along than many expected. With actual gameplay and English voiceovers, Final Fantasy XVI certainly seemed farther along than either Final Fantasy XIII or XV at their reveals. As such, when Yoshida said we’d see the game again in 2021, it sounded like an assured thing. Alas, 2021 is coming to an end and no new Final Fantasy XVI news has emerged.

Taking to Twitter, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that there will be no news regarding the game in 2021. He cited COVID-19 and its impact on working conditions as the main culprits behind the lack of news. However, he did offer a ray of hope. We’ll get out next look at the game sometime during the spring of 2022:

A message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/qtfJUUp6LA — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) December 27, 2021

Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development for PS5. Be sure to stay tuned as we learn more about this impending news drop.