Final Gear Now Available for Apple, Android Mobile Devices

The mobile world has many RPGs out there – but not many from a side-scrolling perspective. Final Gear aims to change that with a unique perspective and the combination of giant mechs and maidens for an experience unlike any other. Set in 2110, players will be able to pilot over 100 mechs and experience full anime cutscenes along the way. Final Gear enables full mech customization to make your mechs feel more personal and allows players to build their bases up to help boost stats while they aren’t playing. Players can download Final Gear for free on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store now.