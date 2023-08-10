Final Lost Ark Roadmap for 2023 Released, Souleater in November

In the final major outlook of the year, Amazon Game Studios has detailed its roadmap for September, October, November and December, showing off some rather exciting additions and changes. They are even adding additional content in the August update next week which will do a lot for players who login every day. These include some surprises such as dailies being reduced to us getting the recently released (in Korea) Souleater class surprisingly soon.

August

Changes to the daily formula Guardian raids have been reduced to 1 per day Chaos Dungeons are now 25% faster, with enemies to spawning quicker and will rush to you from across the map Both Guardians and Chaos Dungeons will now grant players additional rewards (the latter for example dropping cards, higher level gems and more silver)



September

Jump Start Servers: This is fascinating separate server from the rest of the game acts as a bit of a reset where players will start off and progress from ilevel 1415 with its own rewards and progression. This is meant to help with some of the newer players and the gatekeeping that plagues the game

Yoz’s Jar Seasons 1 and 2: Legendary skins (dismantling existing skins and RNG aspect)

New affection rapport ranks for Thirain and Nineveh

Primal Island Battle Royale mode

Brand New Ark Pass

October

Pleccia 1475 story quests

Caliligos Trial Guardian Raid

November

Souleater (Assassin) Class

New Progression Event and Hyper Express Pass

December

Voldis 1520 story quests

Ivory Tower Abyssal Dungeon

Elixirs: New system to increase your character’s power outside of honing

New Ark Pass

There’s some absolutely exciting stuff coming from Lost Ark that will hopefully bring back existing players and recruit new players. Lost Ark has been struggling over the last few months with its playerbase being at the lowest it ever has been, and well known influencers turning to other MMOs due to immense burnout. With a lot of these changes, hopefully it will help alleviate some of the issues players have, even if it won’t completely fix some of the glaring issues. For us, at least, we’re very excited about the changes to the daily formula they are adding almost immediately after Korea got it, along with Voldis in December. Hopefully this will be enough time between Akkan releasing next week and Voldis for players to gear up for the Abyssal Dungeon as it’s coming fairly quickly.

For a more detailed look at the roadmap, you can find everything in the official post here.