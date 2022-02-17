Final Vendetta Bringing a New Brawler to PC, Consoles

Brawlers are back in style in part due to Streets of Rage 4, but also due to things like future projects including TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. We have seen games like Mayhem Brawler mix comic style with Streets of Rage-style gameplay, but few have aimed for a hyper-detailed Final Fight-style game until now. Final Vendetta was just announced and appears to be another must-buy for fans of the genre. Bitmap Bureau has crafted greatness before with Xeno Crisis and will be released from Numbskull Games in May. It looks fantastic and has gorgeous animation and a ton of detail in the environments. It will be coming to PC and consoles and looks quite promising from what’s been shown off.