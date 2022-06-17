Final Vendetta Brings More Beat-em-Up Action to PC, Consoles

It’s a great time for beat-em-up fans. We have seen Streets of Rage 4 and River City Girls help bring a new peak era for the genre, and Bitmap Bureau is back with a new entry. They have done some of the best faux-retro work of the past decade with Xeno Crisis offering up a fast-paced Smash TV-style experience and Battle Axe modernizing the Gauntlet formula with some of the most-detailed pixel art we’ve seen since the Neo-Geo days. This past week, we have seen TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge open the eyes of many to just how fun the genre can be and now, Final Vendetta hs here to show a more realistic-looking world and showcase a new cast of characters.

An evil gang is afoot and it’s up a group of do-gooders to kick a whole bunch of ass and save the city. Like Battle Axe, the pixel art looks heavily-detailed and the animations for movements and attacks have a lot of weight to them – resulting in a more fluid look that better-resembles Final Fight’s gameplay rather than Streets of Rage. The game is normally $24.99, but PC players on Steam can enjoy a 15% discount until June 23. It’s the same price Switch owners had as an option for pre-orders, while the Xbox and PlayStation versions are also available at the regular price.