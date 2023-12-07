Finji Reveals Their Latest Game, Usual June

Finji is a developer and publisher best known for being associated with the likes of Tunic, Night in the Woods, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, which tend to feature a lot of colorful critters in more retro gaming genres…which made it a bit of a shock when their latest game was revealed at The Game Awards, that being a third-person action-adventure hack-and-slash game done in collaboration with Sweet Baby, who have worked on the likes of Alan Wake II and God of War: Ragnarok when it comes to narrative. Said game is called Usual June, and you can catch the first glimpse of it below.

The game stars the titular June, whose summer break is interrupted when the space-time continuum is under danger from various monsters. Now they have to hook up with friends both dead and alive, traverse shattered dimensions, uncover the dark secrets up the world of Fen Harbor, and bash several skull is along the way. It looks incredibly colorful and fun, but expect a wait for it, as Usual June won’t be out until 2025. Hopefully, it ends up being worth the wait.