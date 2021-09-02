Firaxis Games Drops First Gameplay Details for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Firaxis Games today dropped a deep dive of the tactical gameplay in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, first revealed at gamescom 2021, is a tactical RPG that dives into the darker side of Marvel. You play as Hunter, the first customizable hero in the Marvel Universe, brough back to life to help Earth’s Mightiest Heroes defeat Lilith, Mother of Demons and patent to Hunter.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a gameplay system that rewards clever thinking. Players take three heroes into combat at a time with all abilities represented as cards. Each hero has a unique set of cards that can be tinkered with and arranged in a way that complements your preference and playstyle. There’s also the interactive environment, which characters can use to their advantage to attain victory.

Before and after battle, players return to the Abbey, a last safe haven and social space for Hunter and the heroes. Players can freely, develop relationships, and strengthen their personal bonds with classic Marvel heroes. Increasing Friendship with the heroes unlocks new abilities and provides deeper nuance into their personalities.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches March 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. The next gameplay reveal takes place Tuesday, September 7 at 11:30am PT.