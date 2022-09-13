Fire Emblem Engage Announced for Switch

Fire Emblem’s adventure with the Three Houses has kept the long-running tactical RPG series alive on the Switch in a form fairly close to the original games. Its mousou-style adventures have kept the brand going with a bit more variety, and today, we have seen the newest entry in the franchise announced via the 9/13 Nintendo Direct. Gameplay looks to offer up the usual SRPG mechanics from classic entries alongside full voice acting. The game will get a full retail release and a special edition – with more information coming soon.