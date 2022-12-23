Fire Emblem Engage Offering Exclusive Sweepstakes on the My Nintendo Website

Nintendo is no stranger to various running sweepstakes that offer exclusive goodies that likely won’t be made available elsewhere. This time around it’s featuring Fire Emblem Engage and fans, hardcore or casual, will likely want to give it a try. This sweepstakes includes acrylic stands for a handful of characters that feature lovely artwork that would make for a fantastic display piece. All of the characters are new except for Marth, who makes his appearance as the iconic first leading lord in the franchise. Like previous sweepstakes run by Nintendo, it costs a 10 platinum coins to enter and players may submit 3 entries for a total of 30 platinum coins.

Those interested can check out all the information necessary right here.